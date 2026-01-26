Ndidi Is A Leader By Action –Ogbu



Super Eagles defender Igoh Ogbu has described Wilfred Ndidi as a leader who allows actions to speak for him in the team.



Ogbu was part of the Nigerian squad that won a bronze medal at the just-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Speaking with Footy Africa, the Slavia Prague center-back expressed delight to be winning a medal in his first appearance.



“For me, I think being part of this team is one of the greatest things to have happened to me. I am just proud to be called up by Nigeria and winning a medal in my first appearance. It is a thing of joy, a thing many people wish for.

“However, what I learnt most being with them is togetherness – how we come together when something happens, and how the captain, Wilfred Ndidi, handled things.



“He is honestly a leader I admire. The way he does his things and leads us is lovely. Ndidi doesn’t speak much, but he is a leader by action. The way he brings us together is just amazing. It is one of the things I picked up.



“I am really proud of him and proud of the team. Also, the energy at training, the intensity and what the coach brings to training is something you cannot compare anywhere.”



