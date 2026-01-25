The Biggest Obstacle To Arsenal Winning The League Is Arsenal –Man United Legend

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has said the biggest hindrance to Arsenal winning this season’s Premier League title is Arsenal themselves, following their defeat to the Red Devils on Sunday.

Arsenal saw their advantage cut to just four points as Matheus Cunha came on and beat David Raya with a late wonder strike to give United a 3-2 win.

United were forced to come from behind to win in north London after Lisandro Martinez directed the ball into his own net on the half-hour mark.

A rare misplaced pass from Martin Zubimendi gifted the visitors an equaliser through Bryan Mbeumo before Patrick Dorgu’s thunderous 50th-minute effort put United 2-1 ahead.

The Gunners had looked on course to salvage a point from the contest as Mikel Merino scrambled home after some goalmouth pinball – but Cunha netted the winner with three minutes left.

Reflecting on the game, Ferdinand said Arsenal may only have themselves to blame if they manage to throw away their lead and miss out on the title this season.

“The biggest hindrance or obstacle maybe to Arsenal winning the league is Arsenal,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“You guys [Arsenal] have got to build a character and a confidence and a f*** off mentality that says, “We’re gonna go on and win it and we’re going to take the handbrake off and the shackles off and get over that line”, but they’re so uptight.

“They’re isn’t the freedom and they’re too robotic… that’s what I thought Eberechi Eze has been bought for maybe but they’re not using it.”

Ferdinand also called out Arteta for his cautious approach to games.

“Arteta is cautious, he’s naturally [cautious]. His first instinct is to go, “Oh, let’s just throw a few jabs”, everything’s a jab.

“I haven’t seen the right-hand haymaker come over the top, I haven’t seen him get close on the inside with an uppercut.

“Everything is at a distance, just poking it out, little touches here and there, not even a stiff Lennox Lewis jab!

“It’s got to be more than that.”



