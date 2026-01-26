Why We Lost To Man United –Arsenal Captain, Odegaard

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has opened up on why his side lost to Manchester United at the Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners saw their lead at the top of the league table cut to four points, after losing 3-2 to visiting Manchester United.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Odegaard was clear in his assessment of the team’s performance.

“It wasn’t good enough from us. We need some time to analyse it now but it was not good enough, the performance.

Also Read: Keane: Man United Need A Bigger Manager Than Carrick

“We should have done better but now is the time to stick together even more and keep working, be together, and bounce back.”

Odegaard explained that Arsenal started the game in a solid manner and looked in control early on.

The Norwegian international felt his side were the stronger team in the first half and deserved their opening goal.

However, he admitted mistakes allowed United back into the tie.

He added: “In the first half, we were the better team, scored the goal and had control of the game but we had a lot of giveaways in the game that created dangerous moments and in the second half the game changed a little bit.”

The Arsenal captain pointed out that those errors shifted the balance of the match.

He noted that the visitors grew in confidence as the game progressed.



