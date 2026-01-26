NPFL: Maikaba Relieved As Wikki Tourists End Winless Run With 2-0 Kano Pillars Victory

Abdul Maikaba, Wikki Tourists’ Technical Adviser, has expressed relief and satisfaction after the Giant Elephants secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Kano Pillars in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 22 fixture at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Completesports.com reports.

New signing Taheer Abubakar, who recently joined from Abia Warriors, opened the scoring for Wikki Tourists in the 44th minute. It was his second appearance for the Bauchi-based side since his arrival.

Klinshak Longbak doubled the advantage five minutes past the hour mark as Wikki Tourists held on resolutely to claim their first win in nine matches, thereby snapping an eight-game winless streak.

Maikaba Reflects On Long-Awaited Return To Winning Ways

An obviously elated Maikaba could not hide his emotions while addressing journalists after the final whistle.

Also Read: NPFL: Maikaba Pleased With Wikki Tourists’ Draw With Barau FC

“I’m very happy and relieved because today we’ve brought an end to the sad and painful winless period we’ve gone through,” the 60-year-old Maikaba said.

“At least we’ve won our first game in the last eight or nine matches, which is not good at all for the team.”

The last time Wikki Tourists tasted victory was on Matchday 13, when they travelled to Aba and defeated Enyimba 1-0.

Since then, the club had failed to register a single win until Sunday’s Matchday 22 triumph against the Sai Masu Gida, Kano Pillars.

Wikki Coach Identifies Poor Finishing As Major Setback

The experienced tactician, who has previously managed Kano Pillars, Rangers and Akwa United, was quick to identify the team’s major challenge.

“But we know our problem — poor finishing in front of goal,” Maikaba revealed.

“But today, you’ve seen a great improvement in that department. So, I believe that from now on, we’ll have a good run until the end of the season.”

Maikaba Praises Taheer Abubakar’s Immediate Impact

Asked whether Taheer Abubakar is the ideal striker for the club, Maikaba responded with cautious optimism.

“Yes, of course,” he replied.

“In the two games he’s played, he has proved that he’s a very good addition to the team.

Also Read: NPFL: Wikki Tourists End Shooting Stars’ Unbeaten Streak, Enyimba Lose To Plateau United

“You can see that he has integrated quickly, as if we had started the season with him. He’s a very good player who has adapted so fast.”

Maikaba Hails Fans’ Support In Packed Tafawa Balewa Stadium

The 11,000-capacity Tafawa Balewa Stadium was almost filled to capacity as fans turned out in large numbers to watch the explosive Northern Derby — a rare sight following the club’s poor run of form.

Maikaba said he was delighted to see supporters return to the stands.

“We’re quite happy they came out in large numbers to support us,” he said.

“My appeal to them is to understand that this is a continuous process, and they should be there in every game, even when the results are not the same.

“With their support, we can get even better results.”

By Sab Osuji



