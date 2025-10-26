Close Menu
    NPFL: Wikki Tourists End Shooting Stars’ Unbeaten Streak, Enyimba Lose To Plateau United

    Adeboye Amosu

    Wikki Tourists put an end to Shooting Stars’ five-game unbeaten streak, handing the Oluyole Warriors a 2-0 defeat in Bauchi on Sunday.

    Abdullahi Usman gave Wikki Tourists the lead one minute after the half hour mark.

    The hosts doubled their lead through Jonathan Mairiga three minutes before the break.

    At the New Jos Stadium, multiple champions Enyimba fell 2-1 to Plateau United.

    Plateau United went in front through Monday Gideon in the 50th minute, while Jonathan Jacob equalised for Enyimba 18 minutes later.

    Gideon netted the winning goal 14 minutes from time.

    Rangers and Kwara United battled to a thrilling 0-0 draw in Enugu.

    In Ozoro, Warri Wolves defeated Bayelsa United 2-0.

    Igbunu Evwierhurhoma scored both goals for the Seasiders.

    Abia Warriors defeated Barau FC 2-0 with Emeka Obioma and Sunday Megwo scoring the goals.

    FULL RESULTS
    Wolves 2-0 Bayelsa Utd
    Rangers 0-0 Kwara Utd
    Abia Warriors 2-0 Barau
    Wikki 2-0 3SC
    Plateau Utd 2-1 Enyimba
    Kun Khalifat 1-1 Bendel Insurance

