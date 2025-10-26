Close Menu
    El Clasico: Madrid End Losing Run Against Barcelona After Hard-fought 2-1 Win

    James Agberebi

    Real Madrid’s losing streak against bitter rivals Barcelona came to an end thanks to a hard-fought 2-1 win in Sunday’s LaLiga clash inside the Bernabeu.

    First half goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham secured the win for Madrid.

    Madrid went into the contest on the back of four straight defeats to the Spanish league champions.

    It was a game that saw Mbappe miss a penalty had a goal ruled out for offside while Pedri was sent off late in the match.

    The win means Madrid, now on 27 points, go five clear of Barcelona in the league table.

    More to follow


