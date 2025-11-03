Close Menu
    NPFL: Maikaba Pleased With Wikki Tourists’ Draw With Barau FC

    Wikki Tourists technical adviser Abdu Maikaba has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of his side’s matchday 11 encounter with Barau FC.

    The Bauchi Elephants held their hosts to a 0-0 draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium,Kano on Sunday.

    Wikki Tourists dominated the game but were let down by their poor finishing.

    Maikaba Lauds Players

    Maikaba also acknowledged his players’ fighting spirit and tactical discipline.

    “It was important we were able to grab a point here in Kano, which means a lot as far as the league is concerned,” Maikaba told the club’s media after the keenly contested encounter.

    ” We’ll keep improving, strategise better, and ensure we perform even stronger in coming games.”

    Plaudits For Referees

    Maikaba also commented on officiating in the game.

    “Referees are humans and mistakes can happen, but we hope to see better improvements in future matches,”added the gaffer.

    Wikki Tourists will face Niger Tornadoes in their next league game at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi this weekend.

