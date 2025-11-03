NPFL: Mangut Optimistic Despite Nasarawa United’s Loss To Rivers United

Nasarawa United technical adviser Mbwas Mangut insists his side will bounce back from the defeat to Rivers United.

The Lafia club fell 1-0 to Finidi George’s side in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 11 encounter at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Zachariah Timothy scored the decisive goal for the hosts.

It was Nasarawa United’s second consecutive defeat.

Mangut Positive Despite Defeat

“It’s unfortunate that the game turned out this way, despite coming this strong after series of games and confidence building,” Mangut told the club’s official media.

“We knew it was not going to be easy here against Rivers United having had some not-too-good results at their home ground.

“We did all we could to curtail their aggressiveness, but they took advantage of their chance, coupled with the fact that the playing turf was so wet which affected our pattern of play because we could not circulate the ball as we had wanted.

“I commend my boys for their efforts, and I congratulate Rivers United for taking their chance from our defensive mistake.

“We are a young team that is self-motivated and highly supported by the Nasarawa State Government. We want to make a name for ourselves and the people of the State.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to finish decently on the league table at the end of the season.”

Task Ahead For Nasarawa United

Nasarawa United dropped to second position on the table following the defeat.

The Solid Miners will host champions Remo Stars in a rescheduled matchday 10 encounter at the Lafia City Stadium on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu



