AFCON Final Walk-off Was A Mistake –Senegal Goal Hero Admits

Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations hero Pape Gueye admitted that his team’s walk-off in the final against hosts Morocco was a “mistake”.

Gueye dislcosed this in an interview with French television (via Yahoo! Sport) on Sunday.

Gueye, who scored the only goal of a controversial final in Rabat, also thanked Senegal star Sadio Mane for persuading the team to come back from the dressing room and finish the match.

Morocco was awarded a late penalty in normal time just a moment after Senegal had a goal disallowed for a push.

The Senegalese players were furious and walked off the pitch, leading to a lengthy delay of more than 15 minutes as their fans clashed with security.

When Senegal came back on the field, Brahim Diaz fluffed his penalty, an attempted Panenka, before Gueye scored the winner in extra-time.

“We are only human, we realised our mistake and came back out,” said the 26-year-old midfielder Gueye.

“Anyone can make a mistake,” he added.

Gueye praised former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, who remained on the pitch and urged his team-mates to return to the game for the penalty.

“He found the right thing to say at the right moment and it shows just how important he is to us,” he said.

“We owe him a big thank you.”

It was Senegal’s second AFCON title which left Morocco still waiting to add to their only crown from 50 years ago.



