EPL: Awoniyi On Target, Aina Plays 90 Minutes As Nottingham Forest Edge Brentford

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his first Premier League goal of the 2025-2026 season while Ola Aina was in action for the entire 90 minutes as Nottingham Forest defeated Brentford 2-0 on Sunday.
Awoniyi, whose last goal came against Wolves over 380 days ago, netted the second goal for Forest in the 80th minute in his seventh appearance for the club. Prior to his goal, Igor Jesus had fired a right-footed volley into the far corner, giving the visitors the lead.
Recall that the 28-year-old was introduced to the game in the 68th minute with Forest leading, and he made an instant impact to end Brentford’s seven-match unbeaten run at home.
His Nigerian compatriot, Aina, who has been consistent in the team since returning from injury, was making his sixth appearance this ongoing season.
Aina was solid at the back and was involved in Jesus’ goal in the first half.
The first goal was all Ola Aina.
The overlapping from defense all the way to the attack, and the cross for Igor Jesus to score. Simply fantastic!
Chelle will be needing some Panadol for some serious selection headache.
Osayi, Aina and Alebiosu will be giving him sleepless nights.
As for Awoniyi, I’m happy to see him score today. The dude works hard. He’s fit, fast, strong, has everything you want in a striker except the main thing – finishing!
But if he starts scoring consistently, hello! He becomes impossible to ignore.
Carry on lad, carry on!