EPL: Uche Subbed On In Crystal Palace Loss Vs Chelsea

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was in action as Crystal Palace lost 3-1 to Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international, who came on in the 85th minute for Jean-Philippe Mateta, was making his 10th appearance for Palace this ongoing season.



Chelsea went ahead when Estevao pounced on a woeful Jaydee Canvot backpass and fired past Dean Henderson in the 34th minute.

Five minutes after the break, Estevao clipped a ball for Joao Pedro to race onto, and he turned inside Wharton before smashing high past Henderson to double the lead.



Fernandez made sure of the points when he coolly rolled home from the penalty spot, with Darren England awarding a spot-kick for handball against Canvot after a pitch-side review.



Palace did pull one back, Chris Richards heading in after chaotic scenes at a corner, but Chelsea ultimately strolled to the three points that put them back in the top four for at least a few hours.







