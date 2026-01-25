NPFL: Shooting Stars Halt Insurance Unbeaten Streak, Nasarawa United Stun Abia Warriors

Shooting Stars halted Bendel Insurance nine-game unbeaten run edging past Imama Amapakabo’s side 1-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan on Sunday.

Qamar Adegoke scored the decisive goal 19 minutes from time.

Former champions Enyimba fell 2-0 to Niger Tornadoes at the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna.

Abdulrasheed Shehu Dabai opened scoring for the hosts in the 66th minute, while Rickson Mendos added the second two minutes from time.

Abia Warriors lost 2-1 at home against Nasarawa United.

The hosts went in front through Emeka Obioma three minutes before the break.

Habibu Alakija, and JoFrank Istifanus scored after the break to hand Nasarawa United maximum points.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Rangers defeated Warri Wolves 4-2 in a thrilling contest.

Godwin Obaje, and Chimobi Igwilo scored a brace each for Rangers.

Wolves got their goals through Israel Oladeji, and Seth Mayi.

In Maiduguri, El-kanemi Warriors beat Ikorodu City 1-0 with Muktar Ismail scoring the decisive goal one minute from time.

Taheer Abubakar, and Klinshak Longbak were on target as Wikki Tourists recorded a 2-0 victory over Kano Pillars at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

FULL RESULTS

Barau 1-1 Bayelsa Utd

Wikki 2-0 Kano Pillars

Rangers 4-2 Wolves

3SC 1-0 Bendel Insurance

Tornadoes 2-0 Enyimba

Abia Warriors 1-2 Nasarawa Utd

El-Kanemi 0-0 Ikorodu City

By Adeboye Amosu



