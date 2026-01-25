Close Menu
    NPFL: Shooting Stars Halt Insurance Unbeaten Streak, Nasarawa United Stun Abia Warriors

    Adeboye Amosu

    Shooting Stars halted Bendel Insurance nine-game unbeaten run edging past Imama Amapakabo’s side 1-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan on Sunday.

    Qamar Adegoke scored the decisive goal 19 minutes from time.

    Former champions Enyimba fell 2-0 to Niger Tornadoes at the Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna.

    Abdulrasheed Shehu Dabai opened scoring for the hosts in the 66th minute, while Rickson Mendos added the second two minutes from time.

    Abia Warriors lost 2-1 at home against Nasarawa United.

    The hosts went in front through Emeka Obioma three minutes before the break.

    Habibu Alakija, and JoFrank Istifanus scored after the break to hand Nasarawa United maximum points.

    At the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Rangers defeated Warri Wolves 4-2 in a thrilling contest.

    Godwin Obaje, and Chimobi Igwilo scored a brace each for Rangers.

    Wolves got their goals through Israel Oladeji, and Seth Mayi.

    In Maiduguri, El-kanemi Warriors beat Ikorodu City 1-0 with Muktar Ismail scoring the decisive goal one minute from time.

    Taheer Abubakar, and Klinshak Longbak were on target as Wikki Tourists recorded a 2-0 victory over Kano Pillars at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

    FULL RESULTS
    Barau 1-1 Bayelsa Utd
    Wikki 2-0 Kano Pillars
    Rangers 4-2 Wolves
    3SC 1-0 Bendel Insurance
    Tornadoes 2-0 Enyimba
    Abia Warriors 1-2 Nasarawa Utd
    El-Kanemi 0-0 Ikorodu City

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

