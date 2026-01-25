Arsenal Drop Points Again After Dramatic 3-2 Loss To Man United

A late Matheus Cunha wonder strike earned Manchester United a dramatic 3-2 win against Premier League leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

The defeat means Arsenal are Winless in their last three league matches (two draws, one loss).

Heading into the encounter, United had failed to beat Arsenal in their last six league meetings – suffering five losses and earning one draw.

The Gunners, who are on 50 points, are now just four points ahead of second placed Manchester City and third placed Aston Villa.

After edging the early exchanges Arsenal deservedly went 1-0 ahead as Martin Odegaard’s effort came off Lisandro Martinez and rolled into the back of the net.

Unfortunately Arsenal handed United a way back into the game as Martin Zubimendi’s poor back pass was intercepted by Bryan Mbeumo, who dribbled David Raya and slotted into an empty net to make it 1-1 on 37 minutes.

Just five minutes into the second half Patrick Dorgu put United 2-1 ahead with a left foot volley which came off the cross bar and went in.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made four changes, bringing on Mikel Merino, Ben White, Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners went in search of the equalizer and were rewarded as Merino bundled the ball in from a corner kick.

But it was United who secured the three points thanks to substitute Cunha whose superb volley flew past Raya to make it 3-2.



