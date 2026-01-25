NFF Fixes February 14 For Extraordinary Congress In Yenagoa

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has scheduled its Extraordinary Congress for February 14 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as part of efforts to address pressing administrative, statutory and developmental issues, Completesports.com reports.

The Congress, which is being convened outside the Federation’s statutory Annual General Assembly (AGA), will bring together members of the NFF Executive Committee, chairmen of state football associations, representatives of the leagues and other key stakeholders across the country.

NFF Targets Urgent Administrative And Policy Decisions

Feelers from the Glass House revealed that the Extraordinary Congress will focus on issues requiring urgent attention, including key policy decisions and resolutions considered critical to the smooth administration and long-term development of football in Nigeria.

NFF Elective Congress Tops Agenda

Sources further disclosed that the Extraordinary Congress will also prioritise preparations for the September Elective Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation, which is expected to usher in a new Executive Committee to run the affairs of the country’s football governing body.

Stakeholders Notified Ahead Of Yenagoa Meeting

The NFF has formally communicated the convening of the Extraordinary Congress to all stakeholders, with the proposed expansion of the Executive Committee and Congress membership featuring prominently on the agenda.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



