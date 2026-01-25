Marseille Boss Delighted With Nwaneri’s Scoring Debut

Olympic Marseille head coach Roberto de Zerbi has expressed delight with Ethan Nwaneri’s goal scoring debut for the club.

Nwaneri joined the Ligue 1 outfit on loan from Arsenal this week.

The winger made his debut for OM in the thrilling 3-0 victory over Lens on Saturday.

He was handed an immediate place in the starting XI, and netted the opener for the hosts in the game.

De Zerbi was happy with the 18-year-old’s impact.

“Ethan Nwaneri will become a top player, I’m sure of that. You can see the quality, the impact. He’s so strong, the same as (Quinten) Timber.”

The win has Marseille sitting in third place in the Ligue 1 table, five points behind Lens and seven behind leaders PSG.



