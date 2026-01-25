EXCLUSIVE: Chelle Not Yet Proven For Super Eagles’ 2030 World Cup Mission — Kalika

Simon Kalika, a Dutch coach who served as Samson Siasia’s assistant during the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in the Netherlands and the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is uncertain whether Eric Sekou Chelle is the right man to lead the Super Eagles into the 2030 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Kalika spoke to Completesports.com from his country home in the Netherlands on Sunday afternoon.

Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 Progress

Kalika admitted that the Super Eagles showed steady improvement in every game at AFCON 2025, before their semi-final exit against hosts Morocco, who triumphed 4–2 on penalties following a scoreless stalemate in regulation time.

He noted that penalty shoot-outs are unpredictable and stressed that even global stars have failed from the spot at different stages of their careers.

“Penalty kicks are a lottery. Any team or player can miss. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, among other great players, have missed penalties at some point. So I cannot blame anyone — not even Samuel Chukwueze — for missing penalties at the AFCON,” Kalika said.

Chelle And Morocco Semi-Final Reality

“Although the Super Eagles fell slightly short of their usual performance in the semi-final against Morocco, that was understandable,” he added.

“They were up against the host nation in front of a hostile crowd. They weren’t at their fluent best, but defensively they were solid. Before that defeat, they raised their level in every match, and that’s a positive sign.”

Squad Stability Key Under Chelle

Kalika advocated retaining the core of the current Super Eagles squad but suggested that minimal reinforcements would be necessary as preparations for the next World Cup cycle begin.

“These players are very young and energetic. They should be kept together, with perhaps the injection of one or two new players ahead of the 2030 World Cup,” he stated.

Chelle Appointment Linked To World Cup, Not AFCON — Kalika

When asked whether Chelle’s bronze-medal finish at AFCON 2025 was enough to earn him a contract extension from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) — which had set a semi-final target — Kalika said the achievement was respectable but insisted that AFCON was not Chelle’s primary assignment.

“As I said earlier, the Super Eagles improved with every game at the AFCON. Reaching the semi-finals is not bad at all,” he explained.

“But I don’t know if Chelle is the right man for the Super Eagles going into the next World Cup race. He wasn’t appointed for the AFCON, but for the World Cup.”

Chelle And 2026 World Cup Qualification Question

“And where is the World Cup ticket for 2026?” Kalika queried.

“Yes, things were almost bad when he was appointed, but the Federation made their calculations. Chelle also knew the situation. It’s not an excuse, though the Super Eagles did improve as AFCON 2025 progressed.”

By Sab Osuji



