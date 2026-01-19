Chelle Vows Super Eagles Will Win AFCON Title In 2027

Éric Chelle has set his sights on winning the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations title with the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle guided the Super Eagles to third position at the just concluded AFCON 2025 finals in Morocco.

The Super Eagles caught the eye with their remarkable attacking brand of football at the competition.

The three-time champions scored the highest number of goals (14) in the competition, and didn’t concede in open play in the knockout rounds.

The AFCON 2027 finals will be co-hosted by three countries; Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Chelle hopes he will be on the winning end next at the end of that tournament.

“It’s pride. It’s a relief. I went to see my mom and dad, and told them I was coming back with the AFCON trophy. Mom, Dad, sorry, I’m only coming back with third place, but that’s already exceptional for me,” Chelle said in an interview with Canal + Sport Afrique.

“Thank you to this country for organising this AFCON so well. I had a lot of fun with my team. It was great. Thank you.

“It was extraordinary. And we’ll meet again in two years, and God willing, I’ll bring that trophy home.”



