Lawal: Chelle Has Brought Attacking Football To Super Eagles

Former Nigerian international Garba Lawal has hailed Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle for introducing attacking football to the team.



Lawal stated this on the backdrop of Nigeria’s impressive performance at the just-concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the team finished in third place.



In a chat with Footy Africa, Lawal stated Chelle’s attacking football has made teams scared of the Super Eagles.

Read Also:Chelle Vows Super Eagles Will Win AFCON Title In 2027



“He has done well and brought attacking football to the team, and that’s why we scored a lot of goals. Teams are scared of us.



“It’s difficult, because last AFCON we got to the final and this time we played well and managed to pick bronze.



“That’s football for you. He has done well overall, but the NFF will decide if he should continue.”



