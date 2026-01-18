Gusau: Super Eagles Will Achieve Great Things

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau believed the Super Eagles will achieve great things under Éric Chelle.

Gusau opined that the Super Eagles have turned the corner from the huge disappointment of consecutive FIFA World Cup misses, with their impressive displays at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Éric Chelle’s side finished third at the competition.

Gusau expressed satisfaction with the Super Eagles performance in Morocco.

“Actually, when we landed in Morocco towards the end of last year, our objective was to win the AFCON trophy and be the champions of Africa. Today, we finished in third place and won the bronze medals instead. We missed our target but my joy is in the way our team played. They have played with zest and patriotic fervour, and showed resilience and character.

“Big kudos to the huge support and motivation that we continue to receive from the Federal Government, through the National Sports Commission. Without the support of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and the Government as a whole, we would not have been able to do anything.

“The NFF is proud of the team’s campaign and will continue to do its best to encourage, support and motivate the team as we go forward. As the head of a hard-working technical crew, Mr. Chelle has done exceedingly well within the one year he has been with us. He has shown enormous capacity and we will continue to work with him.”



