EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Bronze Glory At AFCON 2025 Delights Man City U17s Coach Akuneto

Chucks Akuneto, Nigeria-born former Oldham Athletic U19s coach and now Manchester City U17s coach, has exclusively told Completesports.com that he is proud of the Super Eagles’ bronze medal finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Eagles Clinch Historic AFCON 2025 Bronze

The Super Eagles defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in regulation time.

Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged the undisputed hero of the night after saving spot-kicks from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, as the Super Eagles cruised to their record ninth AFCON bronze medal.

The victory added to Nigeria’s previous third-place finishes in 1976, 1978, 1992, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2019.

Super Eagles Celebrate Nwabali’s Heroics In Casablanca

Akuneto, 48, who was recently named Manchester City U17s coach, spoke to Completesports.com from his base in the United Kingdom moments after the AFCON third-place match at the 67,000-capacity Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

“To go seven games without losing in regulation time in a tournament as huge and competitive as the 2025 AFCON is by no means an easy achievement,” Akuneto began.

“Besides, scoring as many as 14 goals and conceding only four tells the story of a great team in the making. The great team we all want and crave is slowly taking shape.

“I am truly and completely proud of them and their achievement,” he said.

Super Eagles Display Identity Under Chelle

Reflecting on Eric Sékou Chelle’s men’s overall performance in the third-place match against Egypt, Akuneto said the Super Eagles put up a trademark display of the brand of football Nigeria is known for.

“The Eagles gave us full value for our money and deserved to be rewarded with the bronze medal at this AFCON.

“We rotated the squad and gave playing time to some non-regulars to keep everyone involved and to show trust in the players invited to camp for the tournament.

“The response was fantastic, as reflected in the overall result,” Akuneto concluded.

