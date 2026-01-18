Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Will Keep Getting Better — Chelle

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Eric Chelle
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle insists his team will keep getting better following their impressive outing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

    The three-time champions finished their campaign with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over the Pharaohs of Egypt.

    The Super Eagles earned plaudits for their impressive attacking displays in the competition.

    Chelle said they will build on the experience in future.

    AFCON 2025: Egypt Displayed True Character Despite Defeat To Super Eagles — Hassan

    “What we achieved did not come by chance. There was a great deal of work done with the players. Building a strong group is not easy; managing different personalities requires calm and patience, but the players responded in the best possible way,”

    “The players gave everything for me, for the coaching staff, and for the country. I respect them all and am extremely proud of what they delivered.This match is not just a one-night story; it is part of a longer journey that concerns the future of this team.

    “We will build on this experience, and it will be the foundation for the next phase of work.We tried different ideas, tested multiple approaches, and learned from every situation.

    “Some things worked, others did not—but that is how teams develop.What matters most to me is clear: this team has character, commitment, and a strong future ahead.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

