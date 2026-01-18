AFCON 2025: Egypt Displayed True Character Despite Defeat To Super Eagles — Hassan

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has showered encomium on his players despite their penalty shootout defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Pharaohs ended their campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on a disappointing note, losing 4-2 on penalities to the Super Eagles in the third-place match.

The North Africans put up a resolute display in the game, stifling out the Super Eagles attack.

Hassan credited his players for displaying true character in the game.

“It was a very evenly matched game against a strong Nigerian team,” Hassan told the media.

“Both teams were organized and disciplined throughout the match.We managed to control several phases of the game, but in matches like these, things are decided by details.

“The outcome was determined by penalty kicks. The players showed great character and strong discipline. I am very satisfied with my team’s performance and proud of their commitment and the spirit they displayed till the end.

“Penalty shootouts are part of football. Sometimes they go in your favoUr and sometimes they don’t, and you have to accept that and keep working.”

By Adeboye Amosu





