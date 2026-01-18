AFCON 2025: Osimhen, Ndidi, Onuachu Leave Super Eagles’ Camp After Win Over Egypt

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu, and Chidozie Awaziem have all left for their respective bases, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen, Ndidi and Onuachu all play in the Turkish Super Lig.

Awaziem is on the books French club Nantes.

The quartet left Casablanca aboard a private jet after the Super Eagles’ third-place encounter against the Pharaohs on Saturday.

They wii not be present at the medal presentation in Rabat on Sunday (today).

Nigeria defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the third-place encounter. The match ended goalless in 90 minutes.

It is the ninth time the three-time champions were winning bronze at the AFCON.

By Adeboye Amosu



