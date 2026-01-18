NPFL: Kun Khalifat Sporting Director Ifeanyi Anaemena Resigns

Ifeanyi Anaemena, a former Super Eagles centre-back, has stepped down from his role as Sporting Director of Kun Khalifat FC, a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

The 33-year-old (who will turn 34 on February 2, 2026) joined the ‘Pride of Imo’ side in July 2025, following the KK Boys’ promotion to the top flight after their success at the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 play-off in Asaba, Delta State.

Appointment Followed Historic Promotion

Anaemena’s appointment came shortly after Kun Khalifat FC secured promotion to the NPFL, marking a significant milestone in the club’s rapid rise through the domestic football ranks.

The former defender was entrusted with overseeing the club’s sporting structure as it prepared for life in Nigeria’s elite division.

Kun Khalifat Exit Confirmed By Anaemena

“Yes, I’ve resigned my appointment as Kun Khalifat FC Sporting Director,” Anaemena exclusively confirmed to Completesports.com on Sunday morning.

“It’s a difficult decision to take, but that’s the reality of life. It is very dynamic and keeps evolving.

“I will eternally remain grateful to Michael Amaefule, the President of Kun Khalifat FC, for giving me the opportunity to serve the young and wonderful Kun Khalifat FC in the capacity of Sporting Director.

“Moreover, he gave me the opportunity to transition from an on-field player to an administrator. I couldn’t be less thankful.”

Anaemena Praises Kun Khalifat President, Fans And Players

“While I wish the club success, I also wish the fans, supporters, staff and players the very best of the campaign,” Anaemena added.

“I want to take some rest for now before thinking about the next thing I will do with my life. I remain grateful to all my fans, supporters and loyal followers of the club and the beautiful game. God bless you all,” Anaemena concluded.

The towering defender holds the enviable record of being the only defender to have won the NPFL title three times — twice with Enyimba and once with Remo Stars.

During his illustrious playing career, Anaemena featured for FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Enyimba, Rivers United and Remo Stars, as well as enjoying spells in Europe.

