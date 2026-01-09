NPFL: Kun Khalifat Part Ways With Osigwe, Recall Uzoho

Former Nigeria striker, Emmanuel Osigwe, has stepped down from his Head Coach position at newly promoted Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Kun Khalifat FC and the management has recalled Obinna Uzoho to lead the side again, Completesports.com reports.

“I’m no longer with Kun Khalifat FC,” Osigwe told Completesports.com on Thursday night after the Owerri side lost 1-0 to Abia Warriors in their NPFL 2025/2026 Matchday 17 fixture at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

“I left the club after the Matchday 17 home game against Abia Warriors.

“I’m grateful to the management of the club, particularly the owner, Michael Amaefule, for the opportunity to serve the club,” he added.

Kun Khalifat Managerial Change: Osigwe Steps Aside

Also Read: NPFL: Osigwe Admits Pressure In Handling Kun Khalifat Rebuild

Completesports.com checks reveal that former coach, Obinna Uzoho, who guided the KKFC Boys — fondly called the Pride of Imolites — during their Nigeria Nationwide League (NLO) and Nigeria National League (NNL) campaigns, has been recalled to head the club’s technical department.

Kun Khalifat Recall Former Coach Obinna Uzoho

Uzoho was earlier relieved of his duties following the club’s 1-1 home draw against Nasarawa United in Owerri. The decision also affected other management staff, including former General Manager, Charles ‘Tigana’ Nnadi.

Club Confirms Henry Ezeonye’s Departure

Meanwhile, Kun Khalifat FC have confirmed the departure of their leading striker, Henry Ezeonye. Although the club did not initially disclose his next destination, Completesports.com checks reveal that the forward has joined Barau FC of Kano.

“On behalf of the Kun Khalifat FC family, I’m honoured to bid a fond farewell to a true stalwart, Henry Ezeonye,” the club said in a statement.

“As President, I extend our deepest appreciation to you for your unwavering dedication, unrelenting passion, and unshakeable commitment to our beloved club.

“Henry, you’ve been part of our journey from the early days, and your contribution to KKFC is immeasurable. You fought tooth and nail for the badge and played a pivotal role in our promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

“Your sweat, tears and triumphs are etched in our history, and we will never forget your tireless efforts.

“You’ve been more than just a player; you’ve been a mentor, a leader and a true friend to many,” the statement added.

Kun Khalifat President Amaefule Pays Tribute

“As you set out on this new phase, you’ll carry the hopes and best wishes of the entire KKFC community with you. May your future endeavours be blessed with prosperity, happiness and fulfilment, and may your career continue to soar to greater heights.

Also Read: NPFL: Kun Khalifat Sack Entire Coaching, Management Crew After Nasarawa Draw

“Thank you, Henry, for representing KKFC with pride, for wearing our badge with honour, and for leaving an indelible mark on our history.

You’ll always be treasured, and you’ll alwaysp be part of our KKFC family — The Pride of Imo State,” the statement personally signed by club President, Michael Chukwudi Amaefule, concluded.

Kun Khalifat Squad Reshuffle Continues

Further checks reveal that Ezeonye is not the only Kun Khalifat FC player to exit the club during the mid-season transfer window.

Victor Ebuka and Uche Moses are also understood to have left the club, although their destinations had not been disclosed at press time.

Kun Khalifat FC are also believed to have strengthened their squad with new additions during the window, but the club has kept details under wraps.

“Their identities will be known during an unveiling ceremony in the coming days,” a club official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Kun Khalifat FC will welcome Enyimba FC in a tune-up game on Sunday at the OISA Academy Pitch, Ngor Okpala, near Owerri.

By Sab Osuji



