NPFL: Kun Khalifat Sack Entire Coaching, Management Crew After Nasarawa Draw

Ex-Nigeria internationals; Opara Oparaku and Emma Osigwe Also Affected In Sweeping Changes At Kun Khalifat

Kun Khalifat FC, a newly promoted Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, have announced the disbandment of their entire coaching staff headed by Obinna Uzoho, as well as the club’s management team led by General Manager Charles ‘Tigana’ Nnadi, Completesports.com reports.

Also relieved of their duties are Uzoho’s assistant, Chinedu Okonkwo; Technical Director, Mobi Oparaku; former Nigeria international, Emma Osigwe; and former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena.

The club took the sweeping decision following their 1-1 Matchday 13 draw against Nasarawa United at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, on Sunday.

Nasarawa United took an early lead in the gritty clash when Super Eagles forward Anas Yusuf opened scoring for the Solid Miners 14 minutes after kick-off. The Mbwas Mangut-led side held that advantage until half-time.

Read Also:NPFL: Enyimba Suspend Eguma, Assistants Over Poor Results

However, Stanley Nnanna Otu restored parity for the home side in the 65th minute, ensuring the spoils were shared.

Kun Khalifat Continue Struggles In Back-to-Back Home Fixtures

The result means Kun Khalifat managed only one point from a possible six in consecutive home matches, having lost 0-1 to Rivers United at the same venue last Monday in their Matchday 12 fixture.

The draw also leaves Kun Khalifat in 16th place on the table with 13 points from 13 matches in their debut NPFL campaign.

Club Releases Official Statement Confirming Disbandment

“This is to notify the public, stakeholders, players, and supporters that on this day, 16 November 2025, the Management Team and Coaching Staff of Kun Khalifat FC have officially been disbanded,” the club said in a statement issued on Sunday night and made available to Completesports.com.

The statement, signed by the Club President, explained that the decision followed a thorough review of the club’s structure, performance, and long-term strategic direction.

“The disbandment is part of a broader restructuring process aimed at repositioning the club for better efficiency, stronger performance, and overall growth,” it added.

“The club acknowledges and appreciates the contributions, dedication, and services rendered by the outgoing management and coaching personnel throughout their tenure,” the statement said, adding that updates on the new technical and administrative set-up will be announced soon.

Kun Khalifat Among Four Teams Promoted To NPFL This Season

Kun Khalifat, alongside Barau FC of Kano, Warri Wolves, and Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, gained promotion to the 2025/2026 NPFL season after their successful campaign in the 2024/2025 NNL Super 8 Play-offs in Asaba, Delta State.

By Sab Osuji



