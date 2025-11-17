NPFL: Enyimba Suspend Eguma, Assistants Over Poor Results

Nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Enyimba have suspended their technical adviser Stanley Eguma, reports Completesports.com.

Enyimba suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Wikki Tourists in a matchday 13 encounter on Sunday.

Two of Eguma’s assistants Ndubuisi Nduka and Joseph Boma have also also been suspended.

“Following a run of poor and unsatisfactory results, the Management of Enyimba FC has approved the stepping aside of the club’s Technical Adviser, Coach Stanley Eguma and his two assistants, Ndubuisi Nduka and Joseph Boma till further notice,” the People’s Elephant said in a statement.

Read Also:NPFL: Wikki Tourists Stun Enyimba In Aba, Rivers United Pip Wolves In South South Derby

Lawrence Ukaegbu, who is also one of the assistant coaches to Eguma will take temporary charge of the team.

Ukaegbu will take charge of training sessions and preparations for the matchday 14 tie with Katsina United at the New Jos Stadium this weekend.

Eguma was appointed Enyimba’s technical adviser in December 2024 following the sacking of Yemi Olanrewaju.

The Aba giants currently occupy 11th position on the NPFL table with 17 points from 13 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



