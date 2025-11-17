Super Eagles Must Focus On 2025 AFCON –Tinubu Reacts After Nigeria’s Loss Vs DR Congo

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Super Eagles to focus their attention on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup were dashed by DR Congo on Sunday.



The dramatic encounter, which took place in Morocco, ended 1-1 after extra time, but Nigeria lost 4-3 in the subsequent penalty shootout. This defeat dashed the nation’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the second consecutive tournament.



In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga, the president urged the team and all stakeholders to accept the setback constructively and redirect their focus to the upcoming African Cup of Nations, scheduled for January to February 2026 in Morocco.

“Notwithstanding the unfortunate loss, we must commend the players for their efforts and continue to support them.



“We must now plug all the loopholes. Our football administrators, players, and indeed all stakeholders must go back to the drawing board.



“Now is the time to focus all efforts on the Cup of Nations. Our Super Eagles must recover the lost glory,” he added, emphasising that lessons from the World Cup qualifiers should inform preparations for the continental tournament.



