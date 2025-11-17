‘The Match Was Very Close’ — Desabre’s Reacts To Congo’s Victory Over Super Eagles

Democratic Republic of Congo head coach Sébastien Desabre has reflected on his team’s victory over Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Desabre’s side defeated the Super Eagles 4-3 on penalities in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Sunday night.

The 49-year-old claimed they deserved to beat their opponent.

“We’re operating in a healthy environment that puts the players in the best possible position to perform. I’ve always been convinced that my team was capable of reaching this level,” Desabre said after the game.

“It’s difficult to start a match down 1-0. But the team spirit remained high, and we chose to try and control the game.”

“We must congratulate the players, but also everyone who works around the team, as well as the government, His Excellency the President of the Republic and the Minister of Sports, who truly support their team.

“Nigeria also deserves to be congratulated. The match was very close. We could have not qualified, but overall, I think we deserved the victory.”

“Now it’s time to celebrate. We’ve just played 12 matches under a lot of pressure, and I know these battles have been a long time coming. We play to bring joy.”

By Adeboye Amosu



