2026 WCQ Playoffs: Congo Deserved To Beat Super Eagles — Ikpeba

Former international Victor Ikpeba has said Democratic Republic of Congo deserved to beat the Super Eagles in Sunday night’s 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs final, reports Completesports.com.

The Leopards defeated the Super Eagles 4-3 on penalities to secure a place in the Intercontinental playoffs.

Nigeria started the game strongly, and took the lead through Frank Onyeka in the third minute.

Meschak Elia capitalised on an error by Wilfred Ndidi to equalise for the Leopards in the 34th minute.

Congo dominated the game in second half and extra time, with Stanley Nwabali producing a fine save to deny them late on.

Ikpeba: Congo Dominated Nigeria

Ikpeba said Sebastian Desabre’s side outmuscled the Super Eagles.

“Physically the Super Eagles didn’t turn up. They capitulated totally in the second half. The Congolese were the better side in the second half and extra time. They were physically stronger,” Ikpeba told Supersport.

“The Super Eagles didn’t come to the party in the game. They gave a lot against Gabon, but struggled against Congo.

“It’s a setback for this generation, so much was expected from these boys especially if you look at the talents in the team.

“They showed a lot of passion and determination at the last AFCON. We can not take that away from them.”

By Adeboye Amosu



