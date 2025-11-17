2026 WCQ Playoffs: Chelle Accuses DR Congo Of Using ‘Voodoo’ During Penalty Shootout With Super Eagles

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has claimed that an official of the DR Congo was engaged in “voodoo” rituals in the course of the penalty shootout of Sunday’s CAF World Cup qualifying playoff final.

The Super Eagles hopes of reaching next year’s FIFA World Cup was ended after they lost 4-3 on penalties to DR Congo. The game was decided via penalties after regulation time and extra time ended 1-1.

But the aftermath of the tie was followed by tense scenes on the touchline, with Chelle visibly angry as both benches went at each other after Chancel Mbemba converted the decisive kick.

Chelle explained that he was angered after noticing a DR Congo official making suspicious hand movements and pouring an unknown substance believed to be voodoo whenever a Super Eagles player was about to take his kick.

“During the penalty session, a guy of Congo did some voodoo. Every time, every time, every time,” Chelle said to ESPN Africa. “So, this is why I was a little bit nervous after him.”

When asked what exactly he saw, the Malian replied:“Something like—” he gestured with his hands—“I don’t know if it’s water or something like that.”

Also Read: We Knew If We Keep Osimhen Quiet We Will Beat Nigeria –DR Congo Star, Sadiki

To get to the playoffs final the Super Eagles thrashed Gabon 4-1 after extra-time while DR Congo edged out Cameroon 1-0.

The Super Eagles got off to a perfect start after Frank Onyeka’s deflected strike ended in the back of the net.

But in the 32nd minute DR Congo equalised through Mechak Elia after Alex Iwobi was dispossessed of the ball in the midfield.

The Super Eagles had to play the second half and extra-time without talisman Victor Osimhen who went off injured.

After both teams failed to find the winner the game went to penalty shootout with the Congolese coming out tops.

The Congolese will now take part at next year’s intercontinental playoffs for a chance to make a first World Cup appearance since their debut at the 1974 edition in the former West Germany.

By James Agberebi



