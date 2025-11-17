We Knew If We Keep Osimhen Quiet We Will Beat Nigeria –DR Congo Star, Sadiki

Democratic Republic of Congo star Noah Sadiki has said he and his teammates knew if they can manage to keep Victor Osimhen quiet they stand a chance of beating the Super Eagles.

The DR Congolese reached the Intercontinental playoffs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging out the Super Eagles 4-3 on penalty shootout after regulation time and extra time ended 1-1.

Osimhen was in action for the Super Eagles and there were expectations that he will replicate his display in the 4-1 win against Gabon.

Unfortunately the Galatasaray star striker did not come out for the second half as he was forced off with injury.

Following his substitution, the Eagles failed to create any clear scoring opportunities and they played more on the back foot while the Congolese dominated both the second half and in extra-time.

Speaking after the win Sadiki said on Brila FM:”We know Osimhen is a big player also there are other top players in the Nigerian team but we knew if we can keep Osimhen quiet we have a chance of winning the game.”

Osimhen has now missed another opportunity to be at the World Cup after also missing out of the 2022 edition in 2022.

He will now be looking forward to the 2030 tournament when by that time he would be 31 years.

The former Napoli striker will battle Moahmed Salah and Achraf Hakimi for the 2025 African Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, DR Congo Will be hoping to make a first World Cup appearance since debuting in 1974.

At the 1974 World Cup DR Congo – known then as Zaire – lost all their group matches to the former Yugoslavia, Scotland and Brazil.

They suffered a humiliating 9-0 defeat to Yugoslavia, lost 3-0 to Brazil and were downed 2-0 by Scotland.

By James Agberebi



