‘Painful’ — Nwabali Laments Super Eagles’ Defeat To Congo

Stanley Nwabali has expressed his disappointment after the Super Eagles failed to secure a place in the Intercontinental playoffs, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles fell 4-3 on penalties to the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs in Rabat on Sunday night.

The Super Eagles took the lead from Frank Onyeka’s deflected effort in the third minute.

Meschak Elia equalised for Democratic Republic of Congo in the 34th minute after poor defending by the Super Eagles.

In the second half as well as in extra time, the Leopards were the better side, but they failed put away the several chances they created against a tired-looking Super Eagles side.

Semi Ajayi missed the decisive penalty kick in sudden death.

This was after Jerome Akor, Bruno Onyemaechi and Chidera Ejuke scored their penalty kicks and Nwabali saved two of the Congolese penalties.

Nwabali apologised to their supporters after what he labelled “a painful defeat”.

“Painful! We all did our best for the badge thought our best wasn’t enough. I was once a fan and understand how it feels giving you a disappointing night, we take full responsibility,” the Chippa United shot stopper wrote on his Instagram page.

By Adeboye Amosu



