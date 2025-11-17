Brazil, Chelsea Lucky To Have Estevao –Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has said Brazil and Chelsea are lucky to have Estevao who has been impressive for both club and country.

Estevao have been a revelation for the Blues since joining them in the summer.

He has also been impressive for Brazil as he got on the score sheet in Brazil’s 2-0 win against Senegal in Saturday’s international friendly match at the Emirates stadium.

“Estevao has incredible amount of talent. It’s a surprise this level at his age. He’s good at finishing, has a lot of magic… and he works very hard. I can say this: with Estevao, Brazil have a guaranteed future,” Ancelotti was quoted by Goal (via Euro Foot).

“He’s a very talented player. He is able to show every game, in Chelsea too, and he doesn’t need a lot of minutes to show his quality. He can play five minutes and he can show his quality. I think the Brazil national team is really lucky to have him, and also Chelsea.”



