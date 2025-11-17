Close Menu
    World Football

    Brazil, Chelsea Lucky To Have Estevao –Ancelotti

    James Agberebi

    Carlo Ancelotti has said Brazil and Chelsea are lucky to have Estevao who has been impressive for both club and country.

    Estevao have been a revelation for the Blues since joining them in the summer.

    He has also been impressive for Brazil as he got on the score sheet in Brazil’s 2-0 win against Senegal in Saturday’s international friendly match at the Emirates stadium.

    “Estevao has incredible amount of talent. It’s a surprise this level at his age. He’s good at finishing, has a lot of magic… and he works very hard. I can say this: with Estevao, Brazil have a guaranteed future,” Ancelotti was quoted by Goal (via Euro Foot).

    “He’s a very talented player. He is able to show every game, in Chelsea too, and he doesn’t need a lot of minutes to show his quality. He can play five minutes and he can show his quality. I think the Brazil national team is really lucky to have him, and also Chelsea.”


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

