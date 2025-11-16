DR Congo End Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Qualification Hopes After Penalty shootout Win

The Democratic Republic of Congo defeated the Super Eagles 4-3 on penalties after regulation time ended 1-1 in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs on Sunday.

The result means DR Congo have qualified for the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico which will hold in March 2026.

The Super Eagles took an early lead through Frank Onyeka before Meshack Elia equalised towards the end of the first half.

After both teams failed to find the winner the game was decided on penalties with captain Chancel Mbemba converting the winning spot kick.

The Super Eagles have now failed to qualify for back-to-back World Cup after also missing the ticket to the 2022 edition in Qatar.

The Super Eagles got off to a perfect start as Onyeka opened the scoring on three minutes after his shot from the edge of the box was deflected into the net.

In the ninth minute Wilfred Ndidi tried a shot from just outside of the box which went just wide.

DR Congo went close on 13 minutes after Stanley Nwabali spilled a freekick but the opposition player failed to direct his shot towards goal.

Ndidi went close on 20 minutes with a straight shot which the keeper held well.

The Super Eagles missed a big chance on 24 minutes as Ademola Lookman drove down the left and delivered a smart square ball across the box, but his two teammates collided in their attempt to meet it and the opportunity slipped away.

DR Congo’s positive play was eventually rewarded as they equalised through Meshack Elia on 32 minutes as he slotted home a cross.

On 38 minutes Osimhen hit a goal bound volley which hit a Congolese player for a corner.

In the 53rd minute DR Congo has a chance but the opportunity was blocked for a corner.

On 57 minutes there was a shout for a penalty by the Congolese but the referee waved it away.

Few minutes later Zaidu Sanusi made a vital block to deny a DR Congo player a clean strike.

With nine minutes left Moses Simon sent in a dangerous cross which the keeper came out to claim.

Nwabali almost gift the Congolese with a goal with a poor pass on 84 minutes but they didn’t capitalize.

Congo had the ball in the net on 94 minutes but it was ruled out for a foul on Nwabali.

In the 100th minute a Congolese turned well inside the box but fired over the bar.

On 109 minutes Congo had the ball in the net but it was overruled for a foul on a Super Eagles player.

Nwabali made a big save in the 120th minute as he palm away a dangerous set piece.



