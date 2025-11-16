Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi Make 2025 African Player Of The Year Final Shortlist

Victor Osimhen will battle Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi for the 2025 African Player of the Year award.
Osimhen, Salah and Hakimi made the final three shortlist which was unveiled on the X handle of Confederation of African Football (CAF).
The trio were picked from the initial 10 nominees which also had Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal) among others.
More to follow…
If osimhen mistakenly win it again lasan, @Monkey post hope ur house isn’t far from hospital?.
Mere formalities.
Pure Water Boy to pick up his second crown.
‘Do not despise the days of humble beginnings’.
VO9 is a living inspiration to us.
Congrats in advance young man.
Hehehehe I like the fact that you all know he will not win but are all pretending….Hahahaha
Hahaha it’s even a slap to the face to nominate someone from a tolotolo league in the first place…Hahaha
They should have replaced him with Bryan Mbeumo of the prestigious Manchester United of the great epl…..
Wonderful!I think Osimhen stands a better chance next year if he carries on with his current form.Hakimi and Salah had a great season but this season so far Osimhen is the brightest African player..