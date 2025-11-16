Osimhen, Salah, Hakimi Make 2025 African Player Of The Year Final Shortlist

Victor Osimhen will battle Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi for the 2025 African Player of the Year award.

Osimhen, Salah and Hakimi made the final three shortlist which was unveiled on the X handle of Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The trio were picked from the initial 10 nominees which also had Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal) among others.

More to follow…



