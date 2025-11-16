NPFL: Wikki Tourists Stun Enyimba In Aba, Rivers United Pip Wolves In South South Derby

Enyimba suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Wikki Tourists in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 13 encounter in Aba on Sunday.

Abubakar Aliyu scored the winning goal for the visitors in the 33rd minute.

It was Enyimba’s second home defeat of the season.

Ikorodu City moved to the summit after a 2-1 win over Plateau United at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Joseph Arumala and Alade Balogun were on target for Ikorodu City, while Plateau United got their goal through Wisdom Ndon.

Nasarawa United dropped to second position following a 1-1 draw at Kun Khalifat.

Last season’s top scorer Anas Yusuf gave Nasarawa United the lead on 15 minutes, while Stanley Otu restored parity for the home team 25 minutes from time.

Read Also:NPFL: Mixed Feelings –Odey Speaks Ahead Enyimba Vs Wikki Tourists

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United defeated Warri Wolves 2-1 in a thrilling South South derby clash.

Adebambo Ademola opened scoring for Warri Wolves in the 25th minute.

Rivers United rallied to win the game through goals from Emmanuel Nnaji and Samuel Obi.

Ismail Sarki and Abdulrasheed Dabai were on target as Niger Tornadoes beat Katsina United 2-0 in Minna.

At the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, Bayelsa United defeated Abia Warriors 2-1.

Chinedu Sunday gave Bayelsa United the lead after the six minutes, while Sunday Megwo equalised for Abia Warriors in the 38th minute.

Chinedu Emmanuel netted the winning goal for the hosts four minutes after the hour mark.

FULL RESULTS

‎Tornadoes 2-0 Katsina United

‎Enyimba 0-1 Wikki

‎Bayelsa Utd 2-1 Abia Warriors

‎Ikorodu City 2-1 Plateau Utd

‎Rivers Utd 1-1 Wolves

‎Kun Khalifat 1-1 Nasarawa Utd

‎El-Kanemi 2-0 Kwara Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



