NPFL: Mixed Feelings –Odey Speaks Ahead Enyimba Vs Wikki Tourists

Enyimba defender Paul Odeh says it will be an emotional moment for him facing his former club, Wikki Tourists, in today’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).



Speaking with the club’s website, Odey stated that he’ll give his 100% best if called upon to feature against Wikki Tourists.

“I am so excited about this fixture because Wikki Tourists was my former team,” the erstwhile Rivers United defender told Enyimbafc.net.

“It’s an exciting encounter for me.



“If called upon to play, I will give my best for Enyimba Int’l FC – that is where I am now. Though it is going to be a mix of emotion because I have my friends there as well.



“But this (Enyimba) is where I work now, and I am going to give my 100% best if called upon to feature against Wikki Tourists.”



