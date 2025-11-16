2026 WCQ Playoffs: What Super Eagles Must Do To Beat DR Congo –Rohr

Former Nigeria national team head coach Gernot Rohr has warned that the Super Eagles must play with discipline and caution to beat DR Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs in Morocco on Sunday.

The Super Eagles reached the final of the playoffs thanks to a dominant 4-1 win against Gabon after extra-time on Thursday.

Star striker Victor Osimhen bagged two goals while Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke were also on the score sheet.

As for DR Congo, they edged out the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 courtesy of a stoppage time goal by captain Chancel Mbemba.

Ahead of the crucial encounter Rohr, who is currently in charge of the Cheetahs of Benin Republic national team, is confident the Super Eagles will come out tops.

“Nigeria, for me, remain favourites but they must play with discipline and caution,” Rohr said, according to Pan-Africa Football.

“Congo are a physically robust side and very dangerous from set plays, as they showed against Cameroon. Their mental strength is also high.

“It will be an interesting game but I think Nigeria will go through because they have better qualities collectively.”

Rohr also explained why he will be present to watch the playoffs final.

“It’s important for us because we are playing our first game in the AFCON against DR Congo in December.”

Both the Super Eagles and DR Congo are eyeing a spot at next year’s intercontinental playoffs which will take place in Mexico in March.

The first and only time DR Congo featured at the FIFA world Cup was in 1974 in West Germany.

The Congolese lost all their group stage matches against Brazil (3-0), Scotland (2-0) and the former Yugoslavia (9-0).

On their part, the Super Eagles are targeting a seventh World Cup appearance and a return to the tournament after missing the 2022 edition in Qatar.

By James Agberebi



