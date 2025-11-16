2026 WCQ Playoffs: Super Eagles Won’t Disappoint Against Congo — Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle says his team will go all out for a win against the Democratic Republic of Congo, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans will confront the Leopards in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Sunday (today).

The winner is guaranteed a place at the Intercontinental playoffs which will hold in Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey in March 2026.

Having failed to secure automatic qualification to the global soccer fiesta, Chelle claimed they can’t afford to bungle the opportunity to qualify through the playoffs.

“We would have preferred to have taken the automatic ticket but it didn’t work out. Now, we are here and we have a second chance and we do not intend to bungle it,” Chelle told thenff.com.

Tonight’s encounter will kick-off at 8pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



