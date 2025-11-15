Friendly: Estevao, Casemiro’s Goals Help Brazil End Winless Streak Against Senegal

Goals from Estevao and Casemiro saw Brazil defeat Senegal 2-0 in an international friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

It was Brazil’s first win against Senegal in three encounters, as the Teranga Lions had won one and drawn one in their previous two meetings with the five-time World Cup champions.

Among those in action for Senegal are Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Kolibaly, Ismaila Sarr and Idrissa Gana Gueye.

On their part Brazil paraded stars like Gabriel, Vinicius, Matheus Cunha, Marquinhos, Militao and Bruno Guimaeraes.

Brazil went into Saturday’s game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Japan in another friendly match.

The Selecao took the lead in the 28th minute through Estevao who rifled in his fourth international goal in his last five appearances, with a brilliant effort that curled into the far bottom-left corner.

Casemiro then made it 2-0 in the 35th minute after controlling Rodrygo’s free-kick inside the penalty area, and curled brilliantly into the corner for his third goal in four games for club and country.



