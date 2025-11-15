Close Menu
    NPFL: Bendel Insurance Rally To Beat Kano Pillars In Five-Goal Thriller

    Adeboye Amosu

    Bendel Insurance defeated Kano Pillars 3-2 in a thrilling Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, encounter on Saturday.

    It was the Benin Arsenals’ first win under new technical adviser Kennedy Boboye.

    Insurance recorded three defeats, and one draw in their previous four games under the former Nigeria international.

    Kano Pillars are however still searching for their first win under Mohammed Babaganaru.

    Kayode Oke gave the home team the lead in the 17th minute, while veteran midfielder Rabiu Ali restored parity for Pillars from the penalty spot in the 34th minute.

    Chiedozie Okorie gave Pillars the lead for the first time in the game four minutes later.

    Insurance fought back and got the equaliser through Emmanuel Dung 15 minutes from time.

    Akpan Emmanuel then netted the winning goal for Insurance in stoppage time.

