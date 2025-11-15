2026 WCQ Playoffs: DR Congo Will Present A Different Challenge For Us –Troost-Ekong

William Troost-Ekong has said DR Congo Will pose a different challenge to the Super Eagles in Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

After overcoming Gabon 4-1 in the semi-finals, the Super Eagles will face DR Congo in the final on Sunday.

The winner will secure the ticket to next year’s intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March.

To get to the final DR Congo stunned Cameroon 1-0 courtesy a stoppage time goal by captain Chancel Mbemba.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s crucial encounter Troost-Ekong, however, predicted a difficult match for the Super Eagles.

“We are happy to be here competing for Sunday, there’s no other motivation that we need if you want to go to the World Cup. It’s going to be a difficult game Congo did well to get to the final and we are looking forward to it.

“Every game brings a new challenge and I think also for Gabon they were very dangerous on the counter which the boys dealt really well with but with Congo I know one or two players in the team, I know they are a good playing side so it’s going to be a different challenge all together.

“I don’t think you can ever compare teams in Africa and also we have to adapt and we are a side that need to create an identity and it’s something we want to continue to build on and I know it will be an interesting game for sure.

“In the last game we sent a clear message from the team and we hope to do the same thing now, we are not trying to prove anything to anyone, we want to prove to ourselves by being at the World Cup that’s the real focus.”

On reports that Wilfred Ndidi has been cleared to play against DR Congo, Troost-Ekong added:”We believe it’s true that Wilfred can play tomorrow which everyone is really happy about so for clarification that’s out now so no surprises and we also understand clearly what it would mean for any player on a yellow card for the next game so that’s good to know.”

By James Agberebi



