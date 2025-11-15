Osimhen: Super Eagles Must Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has said it is important for the team to secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time African champions missed out on a place at the last edition of the mundial hosted by Qatar.

Eric Chelle’s side are battling to secure a place at the global soccer fiesta through the playoffs.

The Super Eagles will face the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of African playoffs in Rabat on Sunday.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: FIFA Appoints Moroccan Referee Jayed For Super Eagles Vs Congo

The winner is guaranteed a spot in the Intercontinental Playoffs which will hold in Mexico in March 2026.

Osimhen Rallies Super Eagles Mates

Osimhen said the Super Eagles can’t afford not to qualify for the World Cup for the second consecutive time.

“We can get it done,” Osimhen told ESPN ahead of the clash with the Leopards.

“We have the squad to actualize this dream of going to the World Cup because everyone wants to go to the World Cup.

“We have to be at the World Cup because we missed out on the last one and I think we have the quality to do it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



