2026 WCQ Playoffs: FIFA Appoints Moroccan Referee Jayed For Super Eagles Vs Congo

Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed will take charge of Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs final between Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Jayed is no stranger to the Super Eagles. He officiated Nigeria’s 2–0 win over the Amavubi of Rwanda in March.

The 38-year-old also took charge of Nigeria’s 2–1 friendly win over perennial rivals Black Stars of Ghana in 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.

He will be assisted by his compatriots Mustapha Akarkad (first assistant referee), and Zakaria Bernissi (second assistant referee).

Tunisia’s Mahrez El Malki will serve as fourth official.

On VAR duty will be Lahlou Benbraham of Algeria and Tunisia’s Haitham Guirat.

The game is slated for the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat.

The winner will qualify for the Intercontinental Playoffs, scheduled for the Mexican cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey in March, 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu






