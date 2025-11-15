2026 WCQ Playoffs: SAFA President Jordan Sends Message Of Support To Super Eagles Ahead Congo Clash

President of South Africa Football Association, SAFA, Danny Jordan has sent a message of support to the Super Eagles ahead of the clash with Democratic Republic of Congo, reports Completesports.com.

Eric Chelle’s side will take on the Leopards in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African Playoffs on Sunday.

The encounter is slated for the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat.

Jordan is rooting for the Super Eagles to beat the Congolese.

“Nigeria was in our group, it was a tight group, and very stressful. I want to wish Nigeria the best in their match against Democratic Republic of Congo. To Amaju Pinnick my friend and the president of the NFF ( Ibrahim Gusau),I wish them the best,” Jordan said in a short video posted on SAFA’s X account.

“Nigeria is a big team, they have players who are among the best in the world, and I hope they will play true to their form and ability and get a good result.”

The Super Eagles defeated Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final of the playoffs on Thursday.

Sebastian Desabre’s Leopards stunned the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 to earn a place in the final.

By Adeboye Amosu






