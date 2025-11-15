Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2026 WCQ: Playoffs: Super Eagles Ready For Battle Against Congo — Chukwueze

    By Updated:
    samuel-chukwueze-super-eagles-nigeria-2026-wcq-2026-fifa-world-cup-qualifiers

    Samuel Chukwueze has declared the Super Eagles readiness for the crucial clash with the Leopards of Democratic Republic of Congo, reports Completesports.com.

    The three-time African champions will take on Sebastian Desabre’s side in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs at the Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex, Rabat on Sunday.

    Chukwueze played his part in Nigeria’s 4-1 victory over the Panthers of Gabon on Thursday.

    EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Earn Iroha's Praise For Emphatic World Cup Play-Off Semi-Final Win Over Gabon

    Victor over the Leopards will guarantee Nigeria a place at the Intercontinental playoffs slated for Mexico in March 2026.

    Chukwueze declared that the Super Eagles are firmly focused on the task ahead.

    “We are feeling good. We can celebrate a little bit because we have a game in a couple of days, the most important one is on Sunday. We have to focus on that,” the Fulham told ESPN.

    The encounter will kick-off at 8pm Nigeria time.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

