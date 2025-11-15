2026 WCQ Playoffs: CAF Clears Ndidi To Play Against DR Congo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that Wilfred Ndidi is eligible to feature for the Super Eagles in Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff clash against DR Congo.

This was revealed by the team’s media officer Promise Efoghe in a post on the Super Eagles X handle on Saturday.

There were reports that Ndidi will miss the playoffs final with DR Congo after he received a yellow card early in the clash with Gabon.

But according to Efoghe, CAF has given the green light for Ndidi to feature against the Leopards, because cautions accumulated during the World Cup qualifiers do not carry over into the playoffs; only confirmed suspensions apply.

The Super Eagles would be wary of running foul against suspension rules especially, after Bafana Bafana of South Africa were deducted three points for fielding Teboho Mokoena who was Ineligible to play against Lesotho in the early part of the qualifiers.

Despite getting docked three points, South Africa still managed to secure the automatic qualification ticket for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Ndidi was instrumental in the Super Eagles’ 4-1 win against Gabon on Thursday.

The midfielder marked his impressive display by providing the assist for his side’s second goal scored by Chidera Ejuke in extra-time.

The former Leicester City star also set up Victor Osimhen in the final moments in the second half but the striker shot wide.

He was a member of the Super Eagles squad, under Gernot Rohr, that featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

By James Agberebi




