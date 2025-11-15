EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles Earn Iroha’s Praise For Emphatic World Cup Play-Off Semi-Final Win Over Gabon

Former Nigeria defender, Ben Iroha, has commended the Super Eagles for their emphatic 4-1 win in Thursday night’s World Cup qualification African play-off Semi-final match against Gabon in Rabat, Completesports.com reports.

Akor Adams handed Nigeria the lead 12 minutes before the final whistle, with many thinking the gritty tie had been settled. But Gabon stunned the Nigerians with an 88th-minute equaliser, dragging the game into extra time.

During the 30-minute extra time, Chidera Ejuke restored the Super Eagles’ lead before Galatasaray forward and Nigeria’s talismanic striker, Victor Osimhen, scored a brace to seal a 4-1 win for Nigeria.

Super Eagles’ Fighting Spirit Impresses Iroha

Iroha spoke to Completesports.com from his base in Texas, USA, after the game, saluting the Eagles for a job well done.

He noted that the team is now closer to World Cup qualification and challenged Coach Eric Chelle’s men to approach the DR Congo clash as “a must-win” encounter.

“It was a good job by the team. It’s kudos to them, and I believe this is a sign that they can still make it to the World Cup finals,” Iroha told Completesports.com on Friday.

Iroha added that the team displayed tremendous fighting spirit despite their wastefulness in front of goal.

Super Eagles’ Extra-Time Brilliance Seals the Win

“From start to finish, they demonstrated that burning desire and determination to win. Yes, they missed lots of scoring chances but their dominance of the game was manifest.

“They were not able to convert their chances, the worst being the last-minute wasted opportunity by Victor Osimhen. If he had converted that chance after racing with the ball from the Super Eagles’ end of the pitch, the game wouldn’t have gone into extra time.”

The Super Eagles scored three goals inside the 30 minutes of extra time to set up a final clash versus DR Congo, who edged the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 in the other play-off tie on the same day.

Eagles Must Approach DR Congo ‘As a Battle’ — Iroha

“I believe the Super Eagles are now in a strong position to get the World Cup ticket. Their confidence is high even though I know the match versus DR Congo will be tough,” Iroha remarked.

“DR Congo’s win over Cameroon shows that there’s a shift in football powers and that there are no minnows in the game anymore. So, the Super Eagles should not take the game against DR Congo lightly.

“For DR Congo to have defeated Cameroon shows their strength and quality. It means they are a strong side and the Super Eagles should be aware of that.

“It’s now or never. It’s what we normally call ‘the battle of Mombassa’. A win now takes us (Super Eagles) to the World Cup Intercontinental play-offs, and we cannot afford to make mistakes,” Iroha concluded.

By Sab Osuji



