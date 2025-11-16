2026 WCQ Playoffs: DR Congo Will Be Tough But Eagles Will Triumph --Agu

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu believes the Super Eagles will face a tough challenge against the DR Congo in today’s final of the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs in Rabat, Morocco.



Recall that Nigeria thrashed Gabon 4-1 on Thursday in the first semi-final, while DR Congo edged out Cameroon 1-0 in the second semi-final.



With both teams eyeing a spot in the intercontinental final playoffs that will be played in March 2026, Agu, in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that tonight’s encounter will be tough but that the Super Eagles will triumph over DR Congo.

Read Also:2026 WCQ Playoffs: What Super Eagles Must Do To Beat DR Congo –Rohr



“This is the day many of us have been waiting for, and I am thrilled that the Super Eagles made it through the final of the 2026 World Cup qualifying playoffs.



“I know that facing DR Congo will not be an easy game, as they also defeated a strong team like Cameroon to reach the final.



“However, I am very optimistic that the Super Eagles will triumph over DR Congo even though the encounter will be tough. I wish Nigeria all the best today.”



